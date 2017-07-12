Ex-Razorback coach Houston Nutt files suit vs. Ole Miss, says school made false statements

HOOVER, Ala. — Former Mississippi coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the university and its athletics foundation, alleging a breach of his contract because of false statements he says school officials made during an ongoing NCAA investigation.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Mississippi. It alleges that coach Hugh Freeze and other school officials created a "false narrative" in an effort to place primary blame on Nutt for the NCAA investigation instead of Freeze.

[DOCUMENT: Read the full suit]

Nutt was the Ole Miss football coach from 2008 to '11. Freeze has led the Rebels the past five seasons.

Ole Miss has been under investigation by the NCAA for nearly five years. The Rebels — including Freeze — are scheduled to speak at SEC media days Thursday.

According to a 2007 Associated Press story, Nutt went 75-48 at Arkansas in his tenure, which lasted from December 1997 to November 2007, when he resigned.

Nutt went to Central High School in Little Rock, the AP reported. He played quarterback for the Razorbacks before transferring to Oklahoma State after the 1977 season.

