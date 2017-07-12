Man found dead in LR apartment a homicide

Police were investigating Tuesday night after they found a man fatally shot at a Little Rock apartment complex, according to a police spokesman.

Officers were sent at 7:20 p.m. to Spring Valley Apartments at 8701 Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock, according to Lt. Steve McClanahan, a police spokesman.

Police found a man his mid- to late 60s dead in one of the apartments, McClanahan said. Police did not identify the man Tuesday night.

Little Rock Fire Department employees, along with emergency medical personnel, arrived at the crime scene before police did, he said.

Police were called to assist in what was initially believed to be a suicide, McClanahan said, but authorities found evidence that the death was a homicide.

"We're hoping that somebody inside this apartment complex can shed light on what happened," he said.

Investigators were looking for possible motives Tuesday night, McClanahan said.

Neighbors lingered near yellow crime-scene tape Tuesday as children played in the grass nearby. Investigators congregated outside the open door of a first-floor apartment.

Just feet from the crime-scene tape, young people playing in a playground said they remembered a double homicide at the same apartment complex in March.

Lewis Wallace, 19, and Stevie Howard, 19, were fatally shot at the apartment complex on March 24. Wallace died that day, and Howard was pronounced dead the next day, police said.

No arrests have been made in that double homicide.

