Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 11:10 a.m.

Months after Little Rock KFC destroyed by fire, filing shows plans to rebuild

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:54 a.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --3/15/17-- Little Rock firefighters revisit a KFC at 100 Markham Park Drive Wednesday checking for any rekindling after battling a large fire at the restaurant hours earlier around 3 am Wednesday morning. The source of the fire is still being investigated. MORE PHOTOS ONLINE

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --3/15/17-- Little Rock firefighters revisit a KFC at 100 Markham Park Drive Wednesday checking for any rekindling after battling a large fire at the restaurant hours earlier around 3 am Wednesday morning. The source of the fire is still being investigated.

Photos by Emma Pettit

Nearly four months after a blaze destroyed Little Rock’s only Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, a permit filing shows plans to rebuild.

Early March 15, fire crews battled a large fire at the KFC at 100 Markham Drive that left the fast-food eatery charred. No injuries were reported.

A plumbing permit filed Monday with the Arkansas Department of Health listed a KFC at the site near the intersection of Markham Street and Bowman Road.

That filing remained open as of Wednesday.

Another KFC is being considered in the 5000 block of South University Avenue, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

That site, once home to a car wash and various car dealers, is also set to be the corporate headquarters for Bullocks Kentucky Fried Chicken Inc. of Little Rock.

