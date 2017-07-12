Sheriff's office: Arkansas woman walking on tracks dies after being hit by train

An Arkansas woman was killed after she was struck by a train while walking along railroad tracks in Jefferson County on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Amanda Allen, 30, of Humphrey was walking on the tracks near Mulberry Street in Humphrey sometime before 10 p.m., said Maj. Lafayette Woods, spokesman for the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

She was struck by a Union Pacific train and pronounced dead at the scene, Woods said.

The railroad company has a police force that will investigate the death, he said.