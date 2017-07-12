Style: Yellow brick road leads to Murry’s

A new challenge is blowing into Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, Brian Scott Rippee writes in Thursday’s Style section.

For the first time in its 50-year history, the theater is staging The Wizard of Oz. The production runs through Aug. 26.

“We have had countless requests for this show, and we had the cast for it,” says Ike McEntire, owner, operator and producer at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, adding, “It is also our 50th anniversary, so I thought this would be a great show to do.”

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.