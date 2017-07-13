Arkansas man killed after car rear-ended by pickup, sent into tractor-trailer

An Arkansas man was killed after a pickup ran into his car while he was stopped, pushing his vehicle into an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning in Cross County, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., a 2007 tractor-trailer and a 2012 Nissan Altima were both at a standstill on southbound Arkansas 1 near County Road 212 due to road maintenance, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2015 GMC Sierra driven by 24-year-old Chancellon D. McMillion was heading south along the highway. The pickup collided with the back of the Altima, sending the car into the 18-wheeler, police said.

The Altima's driver, 49-year-old Andrew J. Hardesty of Bella Vista, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

McMillion of Trumann was reportedly taken to Regional One Health in Memphis to be treated for unspecified injuries. The tractor-trailer's driver was unhurt, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 251 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.