Teen on bike hit by church's bus in Arkansas, hospitalized, authorities say

A 15-year-old bicyclist has been hospitalized after being hit by a church bus in Arkansas on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the Rogers Fire Department said the boy was riding his bike in the 3000 block of West New Hope Road in Rogers when he was hit.

The fire department reportedly received the call at 3:25 p.m. Chief Tom Jenkins told the newspaper that the boy was the only one injured.

More details, including the name of the boy and the church that owned the bus, were not immediately available Thursday evening.