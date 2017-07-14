Arkansas man gets 28 years after pleading guilty to trying to kill wife with rat poison

An Arkansas man who pleaded guilty to trying to kill his wife with rat poison has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Bob Steward, 45, of Rogers entered the plea on a charge of attempted capital murder.

Steward told police in September that he put rat poison pellets in his wife’s coffee, describing it at the time as a prank, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

The victim took a sip of the coffee, noticed a bitter taste and poured the drink into the sink, authorities said. She then saw a green substance in the coffee.

The man also said that he had been thinking of killing his wife for a year and about setting their home on fire while she was in the shower, according to the affidavit.

Steward also received a 12-year suspended sentence was ordered not not have any contact with his wife. He received 292 days of jail credit for time spent in jail awaiting trial.

