Authorities ID motorcyclist who died in collision with Mercedes in Arkansas
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 7:12 a.m.
Arkansas authorities have named the motorcyclist who died after his vehicle collided with a Mercedes in Greene County on Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 9:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. A 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on U.S. 49 near North 14th Street in Paragould, police said.
A 2005 Mercedes in the southbound lane of the U.S. highway made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, and the Harley-Davidson collided with the passenger side, police said.
The motorcyclist, 60-year-old Gerard Guziel of Edgewood, N.M., was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.
At least 253 people died in fatal accidents on Arkansas roadways this year, according to preliminary figures.
