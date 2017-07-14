In $10.7M deal, high-rise apartment building north of Little Rock's Park Plaza Mall sells

A Dallas buyer has purchased a high-rise apartment building just north of Little Rock’s Park Plaza Mall, according to a firm negotiating the sale.

Commercial real estate firm Berkadia of Chicago said Friday that it represented the property’s seller, The Goodman Group of Chaska, Minn., in the transaction.

Records with the Pulaski County assessor’s office show the Summit House property sold at a price of about $10.7 million on July 3.

Patrick Jordan, senior director at Berkadia’s Memphis office, said the deal was a “one-of-a-kind investment opportunity” in an “irreplaceable” location in Little Rock’s Midtown district.

“This will be a large repositioning project that will get a lot of buzz in the marketplace,” Jordan said in a statement.

The property is situated near the intersection of North University Avenue and Father Tribou Street.

The 165-unit Summit House apartment building features studio apartments as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom units. It offers a swimming pool, grilling areas and more than 230 parking spaces.

Additional details regarding the transaction, including plans for the property, were not released Friday.