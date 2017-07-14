Democrat announces 2nd District House run, says health care at risk

Paul Spencer of Scott on Thursday announced his Democratic bid for the 2nd Congressional District seat next year with a news release warning of the perils of the Republican congressional leaders' plan to repeal and replace the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

He said in a news release that he will support "universally guaranteed health coverage for all citizens through Medicare For All legislation."

Spencer, 50, is a history and government teacher at Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock. He also has a family farm growing pecans and keeping bees in Scott.

The incumbent in central Arkansas' 2nd District is Little Rock Republican French Hill.

Spencer wasn't available for interviews with reporters on Thursday because he is on vacation in California with his wife's family, said Spencer spokesman Reed Brewer.

Another potential candidate, attorney Bob Edwards of Little Rock, a Democrat, said he intends to make a final decision in the next three months. Former University of Central Arkansas President Winfred Thompson of Conway, also a Democrat, said he decided not to run for the post, citing his wife's health problems.

Spencer said he will accept contributions only from individuals.

"For years we have seen the political priorities of ordinary Americans drown in a sea of special interest money from the political donor class," he said in his news release. "But now, if the [U.S. House Speaker] Paul Ryan and [U.S. Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Healthcare agenda passes, many people will find themselves one pre-existing condition away from financial ruin.

"This may be followed by cruel tax and budget proposals, likely to be rubber-stamped by the Republican majority. Arkansans now stand to suffer real physical and material harm at the hands of the 115th Congress," Spencer said.

He said his legislative goals will be to foster conditions that "allow everyday Arkansans to thrive, especially in the areas of education, economic security, and healthcare."

Asked whether Spencer supports any particular "Medicare for All" legislation, Brewer said that Spencer "supports the belief that all citizens should be guaranteed healthcare coverage as a human right, not a privilege for the wealthy. However, he has not yet endorsed a specific bill. He wants to ensure that rural and lower income states are not negatively affected by potential Medicare For All policies."

Brewer said Spencer would have voted for the Affordable Care Act, "which was originally a conservative Heritage Foundation plan."

"However, he would have done so based on the notion that it guaranteed coverage to those with pre-existing conditions and lower incomes. He was disappointed to not see a public option included in the final legislation, as it would have ensured the affordability of coverage through active competition," Brewer said.

When asked about Spencer's stated opposition to abortion except to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest, Brewer said that "while Paul is philosophically opposed to abortion, he acknowledges the legality of Roe v. Wade" and subsequent rulings.

According to his latest campaign finance report, Hill, a former banker, had $730,624.77 cash on hand for his campaign as of March 31. He has served in Congress since 2015.

