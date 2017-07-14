Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 14, 2017, 10:55 a.m.

Rapper arrested after shooting returning to Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:37 a.m.

Ricky Hampton is shown in this booking photo from the Jefferson County jail in Birmingham, Ala.

Photos by Brandon Riddle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A rapper arrested in Alabama after a shooting that injured more than two dozen people is Arkansas is being returned there to face charges in another shooting.

Court and jail records show Ricky Hampton signed papers agreeing to return to Arkansas. He left the county jail in Birmingham, Alabama, early Friday.

Also known as Finese 2Tymes, the 25-year-old performer from Memphis was arrested in Birmingham on July 2 at a rap show held one day after the shooting in Arkansas.

Records show Hampton is charged with crimes including aggravated assault in a shooting that occurred days before the Little Rock shooting.

The gunfire at Little Rock's Power Ultra Lounge left 28 people hurt while Hampton was performing. Authorities allege Hampton shot someone in the neck days before that shooting.

