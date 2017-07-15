Llama rescued from river, but another still on lam

LOVELAND, Colo. — A llama that became stranded on some rocks by a northern Colorado river has been rescued by firefighters.

But a second llama is still missing near the Big Thompson River.

A white llama named Speckles was rescued Thursday by fire department officers from Loveland and Estes Park. Speckles' owner says that he and another llama ran off earlier in the week after seeing a bear.

The other llama is a brown llama named Bravado, who apparently ran in the opposite direction from Speckles.

The llamas' owners tell The Loveland Reporter-Herald that Speckles crossed the river, and his lead rope became stuck on some rocks.

Firefighters trained in swift water rescue swam to Speckles and walked him to safety.

Nearby residents are looking for Bravado.