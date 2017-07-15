Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas man filmed woman performing sex acts in public; pair accused of promoting videos online
This article was published today at 8:47 a.m.
An Arkansas man is accused of filming a woman performing sex acts at public locations including a restaurant and a nature center, authorities said.
The Jonesboro Police Department said the man, Derek Calloway, 36, and the woman, Leslie Sessions, 30, were each arrested Friday.
Both suspects were released later that day. Online records show Calloway was charged with public display of hard-core sexual conduct and Sessions was charged with promoting obscene performance.
Police arrested the pair after a search of a residence where both live and where investigators reported finding "a number of items of potential evidence," according to a news release.
Authorities earlier received "information indicating that Sessions was committing sex acts in public places and that Calloway was recording her actions," the release said.
Police said they believe the conduct occurred inside a local restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at the Arkansas Nature Center and at a local park.
Sessions and Calloway also "promoted the video recordings on various social media sites," the release noted.
churchwelllawgmailcom says... July 15, 2017 at 9:14 a.m.
I'm glad the boys in blue are wisely using our resources to investigate and prosecute this type of dangerous activity. Low hanging fruit AND they get to dig through the suspects "evidence". The victim here is who exactly?
Tigermule says... July 15, 2017 at 9:33 a.m.
Kinky
LR1955 says... July 15, 2017 at 9:43 a.m.
I wasn't a victim, dagg nabitt !
