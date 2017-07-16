Home / Latest News /
Man found fatally shot in parking lot of Arkansas bar
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:47 a.m.
Police are searching for leads after a 37-year-old man was found dead outside an Arkansas bar early Sunday.
About 1:15 a.m., someone called to report that shots had been fired at the Boot Scooters Kountry Club at 421 Broadway in Hot Springs, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.
When officers arrived, they found Timothy Martin in a car parked outside the bar, the release said. He’d been shot to death.
Police have no suspect at this time. No information on a motive was released.
BillMurray says... July 16, 2017 at 11:56 a.m.
From Arkansas911-dot-com ...
36 SHOTS FIRED DURING GUN BATTLE AT GAS STATION – HOT SPRINGS
Press Release – HSPD (Cpl. Kirk Zaner)
On March 11, 2017, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Hot Springs Police responded to 1200 Central Avenue (Exxon) in reference to a shooting.
Responding officer’s located Timothy Martin, age 37 of Hot Springs in the lobby of the Travel Lodge Motel, located at 1204 Central. Mr. Martin, who suffered from a gunshot wound to his leg, had run to the Travel Lodge after the shooting. Mr. Martin was transported to an area hospital by LifeNet, with non life threatening injuries.
The investigation has revealed, Timothy Martin drove a vehicle to the Exxon at 1200 Central Avenue. He and a passenger, Derrick Wyatt, age 38 of Hot Springs exited the Martin vehicle. Mr. Martin observed an unknown suspect approaching with a gun in hand. Mr. Martin drew a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the man approaching him. A second unknown suspect in the parking lot also shot at Mr. Martin.
During the exchange of gunfire, 36 total shots were fired by three different weapons. As previously reported, Derrick Wyatt was struck in the hip/buttocks area. Jamerison Bedford, age 23 of Hot Springs was previously reported shot in the leg. Mr. Bedford was inside of Timothy Martin’s vehicle during the shooting and was struck in the eye by flying glass, but was not shot.
James Edward Hill, age 29 of Hot Springs was in the parking lot of the Exxon during the exchange of gunfire and was shot in leg. Mr. Hill left prior to officer’s arrival and drove himself to an area hospital. Mr. Hill’s injuries are not life threatening.
A fourth occupant of Martin’s vehicle, Kevon Benson, age 21 of Hot Springs, was inside the Martin vehicle during the shooting and was not injured.
