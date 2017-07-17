Home / Latest News /
Arkansas appealing judge's ruling on execution-drug lawsuit
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas is appealing a judge's decision to allow a medical supply company's attempt to prevent the state from using one of its execution drugs to move forward.
The state Friday filed a notice that it is appealing Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray's order denying the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit by McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. McKesson is seeking an order preventing the state from using its supply of vecuronium bromide, one of three drugs used in Arkansas' lethal injection process.
The state is already appealing an April order by Gray blocking the drug's use. The state Supreme Court stayed that ruling, which allowed Arkansas to resume executions for the first time in nearly 12 years. Gray denied the state's motion to dismiss last week.
