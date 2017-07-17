Home / Latest News /
Arkansas judge accused of failing to pay taxes agrees to temporary suspension
By The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas judge accused to failing to pay state and federal income taxes is agreeing to a temporary suspension with pay.
An attorney for Saline County Circuit Court Judge Bobby McCallister told the state Supreme Court in a filing Monday that the judge agrees to the temporary suspension until his tax case is resolved. The state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission asked justices for McCallister's temporary suspension with pay after he was charged with four felony counts of failing to pay taxes.
McCallister also faces judicial misconduct charges from the commission. The commission has said it appears McCallister did not file taxes between 1995 and 2014, but it isn't clear how much he may owe.
Kharma says... July 17, 2017 at 2:02 p.m.
"An Arkansas judge accused to failing to pay state and federal income taxes is agreeing to a temporary suspension with pay."
So - he has reportedly agreed to NOT work for his pay? Very magnanimous of him. Where do I sign up for deal like this? Go fishing - get paid ~$77.00 an hour. Take a nap - get paid ~$77.00 an hour. Watch TV - get paid ~$77.00 an hour.
