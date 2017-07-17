Body of missing man found in Mississippi River in Arkansas

The body of a missing man was found Saturday in the Mississippi River in eastern Arkansas, authorities say.

A fisherman discovered a body, later identified as 51-year-old Kevin Birdwell, while along the banks of the river southeast of Eudora around 8 p.m., Chicot County Sheriff Ronald Nichols said.

Birdwell was later pulled from the water and pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nichols said Birdwell, who had recently been living in Polk County but was originally from Springhill, La., was last seen late Wednesday. He was reported missing Friday.

Birdwell’s body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

It was not immediately clear whether foul play was suspected. An investigation is ongoing.

