Arkansas man, 21, robbed at gunpoint after meeting to buy iPhone listed for sale on app, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:25 a.m.
A 21-year-old Arkansas man who wanted to buy an iPhone through a purchasing app was robbed at gunpoint by the would-be seller Sunday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.
The Greenbrier resident told police he used a commerce app called "letgo" to find an iPhone 7 Plus to buy, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. He reportedly agreed to meet up to pay for the phone near 1915 S. Cross St. on Sunday afternoon.
When the 21-year-old pulled up around 3:35 p.m., he took out $220, set it on his lap and saw the would-be seller was already waiting for him, the victim told police.
The stranger approached the 21-year-old's vehicle, lifted his shirt to show a handgun, grabbed the money and ran away, the report said.
Officers searched the area but did not find the robber.
