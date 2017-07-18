1 of 2 men drowns on river float trip in Arkansas

A man died Thursday after he and his floating partner were rescued from the Little Red River in Cleburne County, authorities said.

Raymond Myers of Lake Charles, La., was pronounced dead from drowning after being pulled from the the river, according to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office.

About 6:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a spot along the river south of Heber Springs, according to the release.

A witness told authorities he heard someone yell for help and saw Myers and another person floating in the river. The witness helped both onto a nearby boat dock, where the witness and the other person he rescued started performing CPR on Myers, the release said.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the second person to drown in the river this year and the third drowning victim in the county during that time, the release said.

State Desk on 07/18/2017

Print Headline: 1 of 2 men drowns on river float trip