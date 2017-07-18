Former Arkansas judge denied request to delay prison sentence, must surrender by 2 p.m. Wednesday

A federal judge Tuesday denied Michael Maggio's request to delay the start of his prison sentence until July 26.

That means Maggio, a former judge in the 20th Judicial Circuit, must surrender to authorities by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In January 2015, Maggio, 56, pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge when he was a judge in Faulkner County. In March 2016, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was spared having to report to prison while he tried to withdraw his plea and appealed to a federal appeals court panel. But the panel rejected his appeal earlier this month.

Maggio's attorney, John Wesley Hall, said Monday that he plans to file a motion seeking a rehearing before either that three-judge panel or the full appeals court in St. Louis.

The Arkansas Supreme Court removed Maggio from office in September 2014 over unrelated online comments he made about a range of topics, including sex, women, divorce, bestiality and race.

