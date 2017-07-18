Little Rock police ID man in vehicle shot in drive-by; girl, 12, was also in car

Authorities have identified the man who was struck three times in a drive-by shooting in Little Rock Monday night and said it happened while the man was driving a car with a woman and a 12-year-old girl also in the vehicle.

Officers were sent shortly before 5 p.m. to Arkansas Children's Hospital to respond to a person injured in a shooting, according to a police report.

At the hospital, they found 35-year-old Brandon White of North Little Rock suffering from gunshot wounds to the left side of his chest, his left elbow and his left leg, according to a police report.

A 30-year-old North Little Rock woman at the hospital told police she and a 12-year-old girl were riding with White in her black 2001 Lexus GS near the intersection of Wright Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The woman was in the front passenger seat and heard gunshots ring out, she told police. She reportedly said she watched White, who was driving, duck down and throw himself into the back of the vehicle.

The woman said she then jumped into the driver's seat and drove White to the hospital, the report said. He was listed in stable condition Monday night.

The 12-year-old girl who was sitting in the back passenger seat told police she saw shots being fired from the front passenger seat of a black mid-2000s Honda Accord. The girl did not get a good look at the shooter, the report said.

Several bullet holes were noted in the front and back driver's side doors of the Lexus.

No suspect was named on the report.