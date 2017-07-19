After 2 ½-hour search for man lost in Arkansas botanical garden, 7 from Dallas cited

Seven people from Texas are accused of trespassing at Garvan Woodland Gardens after one of them became lost on the grounds and the others summoned authorities for assistance, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.

The group of men and women from Dallas, who are between the ages of 24 and 30, arrived at the garden's boat dock around 2 a.m. Sunday, the Garland County sheriff's office told the newspaper.

They walked around the grounds, authorities said, but a 24-year-old man got separated and the others were unable to find him.

Deputies and a Hot Springs police officer spent about two-and-a-half hours searching before they found him.

Garland County Deputy Robert Hotho told the newspaper the garden "is not a very good place to be wandering around at night."

"This is something that has been an ongoing problem," he said. "[The] main concern was that the suspect had possibly stepped off something and broke his neck."

All seven members of the group received a citation accusing them of criminal trespassing, police said.

Click here to read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.