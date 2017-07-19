Police: Clerk threatened with knife in robbery of Arkansas convenience store

Authorities in Fort Smith are looking for a man who was armed with a knife when he threatened a convenience store worker during a robbery.

Police say it happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunshine Big D convenience store at 2001 Midland Blvd.

The worker told investigators that the robber threatened her with a knife before ordering her to open the register and lock herself in the bathroom, Sgt. Wes Milam said in a news release.

The robber, who was described only as a black male who wore blue jeans and a blue shirt, then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, Milam said Wednesday.