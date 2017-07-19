Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 1:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Clerk threatened with knife in robbery of Arkansas convenience store

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 12:56 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities in Fort Smith are looking for a man who was armed with a knife when he threatened a convenience store worker during a robbery.

Police say it happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunshine Big D convenience store at 2001 Midland Blvd.

The worker told investigators that the robber threatened her with a knife before ordering her to open the register and lock herself in the bathroom, Sgt. Wes Milam said in a news release.

The robber, who was described only as a black male who wore blue jeans and a blue shirt, then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, Milam said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Clerk threatened with knife in robbery of Arkansas convenience store

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online