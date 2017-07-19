Home / Latest News /
Man held in Arkansas jail suspected in gang-related double killing at vigil
This article was published today at 10:14 a.m.
A man facing aggravated robbery and weapons charges in Arkansas waived extradition to California, where he is a suspect in a gang-related double killing at a vigil, the Texarkana Gazette reported Wednesday.
Charod "Pac-Man" Robinson, 28, agreed to be returned to California during a hearing Tuesday in Texarkana, where he was arrested in May on accusations he robbed a woman at gunpoint.
In Pasadena, Calif., authorities suspect Robinson is one of the gunmen who fired at a crowd gathered at a vigil in January to honor a victim in an earlier gang-related shooting, the Texarkana Gazette reported. That shooting is reportedly believed to be connected to a feud between the rival Crips and Bloods street gangs.
Robinson remained in the Miller County jail Tuesday. It wasn't clear when he would be transported back to California.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man held in Arkansas jail suspected in gang-related double killing at vigil
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.