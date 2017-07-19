Man held in Arkansas jail suspected in gang-related double killing at vigil

A man facing aggravated robbery and weapons charges in Arkansas waived extradition to California, where he is a suspect in a gang-related double killing at a vigil, the Texarkana Gazette reported Wednesday.

Charod "Pac-Man" Robinson, 28, agreed to be returned to California during a hearing Tuesday in Texarkana, where he was arrested in May on accusations he robbed a woman at gunpoint.

In Pasadena, Calif., authorities suspect Robinson is one of the gunmen who fired at a crowd gathered at a vigil in January to honor a victim in an earlier gang-related shooting, the Texarkana Gazette reported. That shooting is reportedly believed to be connected to a feud between the rival Crips and Bloods street gangs.

Robinson remained in the Miller County jail Tuesday. It wasn't clear when he would be transported back to California.

