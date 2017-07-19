Man hit by gunfire dies on street in LR

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a man was found fatally shot on a residential street at a Little Rock apartment complex late Monday.

Officers arrived at the 4700 block of West 14th Street around 11:20 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting, Little Rock police spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

They found a man, estimated to be between 18 and 24 years old, lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, Moore said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Byron Johnson, who lives in the apartment complex, said in a phone interview that he was on his way to work when he turned onto 14th Street and saw a man wearing sweatpants and no shirt lying in the road. A silver or white four-door compact car sped off toward 12th Street, he said.

Johnson said he went to the man's side to check if he was drunk and saw he was bleeding. It appeared the victim had been shot twice in the chest and once in the head, Johnson said.

The young man was faintly breathing as Johnson dialed 911. He stopped breathing less than 30 seconds into the phone call, Johnson said.

Johnson said he's lived in the apartment complex for about a year and described it as a "generally quiet area." He said he did not hear any gunshots before finding the victim.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time, Moore said.

The latest killing is the 32nd reported by Little Rock police in 2017.

