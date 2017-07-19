Man stabbed in back stable; suspect jailed

A man was in stable condition Tuesday after a stabbing the day before in Texarkana, and another man has been arrested in the attack, police said.

In a news release, the Texarkana Police Department said Daniel Hogan, 42, had left the Salvation Army around 6 p.m. Monday with his wife and daughter.

The three were traveling east on East Third Street when they noticed they were being followed by someone they recognized from the Salvation Army, later identified as 34-year-old Justin Marley, according to authorities.

While near Burhman Pharr Loft Apartments in the 200 block of Laurel Street, Hogan's wife noticed the man brandish a pocketknife and stab Hogan in the back "for no apparent reason," police said.

At that point, Hogan and his family ran north away from the apartment complex toward the Miller County courthouse, where they spoke with police.

Hogan suffered a deep puncture to his upper back and was taken by ambulance to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

A short time later, two officers patrolling the area found Marley behind Tex-Ark Antique Auto Museum, just west of the apartments.

Marley admitted that he stabbed Hogan, indicated that a pocketknife in his possession was the weapon he used and "gave an unsolicited explanation" of why he stabbed the man, authorities said.

Records show Marley was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery and was taken to the Miller County jail, where he remained Tuesday evening.

Police said they believe Marley "suffers from some degree of mental incapacity."

