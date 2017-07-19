Roommate arrested after man found fatally shot inside Arkansas apartment

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man they had been looking for after his roommate was fatally shot at an Arkansas apartment complex the previous night, police said.

Springdale officers as well as the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Mei Ka Sin around 9:20 p.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page. He faces a charge of capital murder.

Sin, who is reportedly from Myanmar, was roommates with 21-year-old Rwabuzisoni Daniel, who is from Burundi.

Police responded around 8 p.m. Monday and found Daniel shot multiple times inside a unit at the Chapel Ridge Apartments complex at 5325 North Oak Ave. He suffered fatal injuries.

Sin was identified as a suspect and authorities on Tuesday released his photo and asked for the public's help in trying to locate him.

No information on a motive has been released.