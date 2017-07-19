Sports anchor at Little Rock TV station leaving for out-of-state job

A sports anchor who has been with Little Rock CBS affiliate KTHV-TV for three years is leaving Arkansas for an out-of-state job.

Mary Dunleavy, a native of Fairfax Station, Va., joined KTHV in April 2014 as a sports anchor, according to an archived online biography.

On her Twitter account Tuesday, Dunleavy said that she will be moving to NBC affiliate WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C., to become a sports anchor and reporter.

“Can’t wait to be a part of the team,” she wrote.

Before joining Little Rock’s CBS affiliate, Dunleavy worked at NBC affiliate WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Va., as well as behind the scenes in New York City at Original Media, TLC, ESPN and Bloomberg.

Earlier this year, KTHV named Taylor McGregor, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, as sports anchor. Her tenure in Little Rock began this month.

McGregor previously worked at NBC affiliate KCWY-TV in Casper, Wyo., as sports director.

Also working in the two-person sports department at KTHV is Hayden Balgavy, who joined the station in May 2013. He is currently a sports producer and multimedia journalist.