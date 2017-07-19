Home / Latest News /
Sports anchor at Little Rock TV station leaving for out-of-state job
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
A sports anchor who has been with Little Rock CBS affiliate KTHV-TV for three years is leaving Arkansas for an out-of-state job.
Mary Dunleavy, a native of Fairfax Station, Va., joined KTHV in April 2014 as a sports anchor, according to an archived online biography.
On her Twitter account Tuesday, Dunleavy said that she will be moving to NBC affiliate WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C., to become a sports anchor and reporter.
“Can’t wait to be a part of the team,” she wrote.
Before joining Little Rock’s CBS affiliate, Dunleavy worked at NBC affiliate WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Va., as well as behind the scenes in New York City at Original Media, TLC, ESPN and Bloomberg.
Earlier this year, KTHV named Taylor McGregor, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, as sports anchor. Her tenure in Little Rock began this month.
McGregor previously worked at NBC affiliate KCWY-TV in Casper, Wyo., as sports director.
Also working in the two-person sports department at KTHV is Hayden Balgavy, who joined the station in May 2013. He is currently a sports producer and multimedia journalist.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
HenryP says... July 19, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
Too bad...I think she is very good....
wolfman says... July 19, 2017 at 12:55 p.m.
TV news is Little Rock has just went down hill. None of the stations are aggressive in gathering the news...or hiring competent reporters/anchors...
