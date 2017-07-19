Home / Latest News /
Trump rages at Sessions in New York Times interview
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:38 p.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he never would have appointed Jeff Sessions as attorney general had he known Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.
Trump made the extraordinary statement about Sessions in an interview with the New York Times Wednesday.
He told the paper that Sessions' decision to recuse himself from all matters related to Russia was "very unfair to the president."
Trump also addressed the conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner for world leaders at a summit in Germany.
Trump said the brief conversation consisted of "pleasantries more than anything else," but says the two also discussed adoption.
That's the same topic Donald Trump Jr. says he discussed with a Russian lawyer at a meeting that has drawn criticism.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump rages at Sessions in New York Times interview
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.