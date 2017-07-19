Vehicle drives off Arkansas interstate, overturns; 1 dead, state police say

A wreck in which the vehicle left an Arkansas interstate, went into a ditch and overturned left one person dead Wednesday, Arkansas State Police said.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the crash occurred about 11 a.m. near Interstate 49's Exit 62, which leads to Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville.

The vehicle was headed north on the interstate when it traveled off the road's east side, drove through a ditch and ended up overturned on Futrall Drive, state police spokeswoman Liz Chapman told the newspaper.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

No further information was available Tuesday afternoon. According to preliminary state police data, at least 260 people have died on Arkansas roads this year.