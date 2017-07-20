Home / Latest News /
52-year-old Arkansas man gets more than 4 years in child-porn case
This article was published today at 3:16 p.m.
An Arkansas man was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison in a child-porn case, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
George Hagadone, 52, of Elkins was given a term of four years and eight months on one count of receipt of child pornography. He will be on supervised release the rest of his life, the newspaper stated.
In an investigation that began in June 2016, Department of Homeland Security agents reportedly identified a computer at Hagadone's home uploading videos depicting child porn. That computer was seized Jan. 12, and the 52-year-old admitted to downloading the videos, the the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, citing court records.
Hagadone reportedly pleaded guilty in March.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 52-year-old Arkansas man gets more than 4 years in child-porn case
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.