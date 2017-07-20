Arkansas man who stole $104 pair of pants from department store pleads guilty to robbery, battery

A 21-year-old Hot Springs man who was originally arrested in the theft of a $100 pair of jeans from an Arkansas Dillard's location pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges tied to that and to a pair of batteries while he was incarcerated at the Garland County jail, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

De'Ashawn Antonio Halterman entered the plea in Garland County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A manager at the Dillard's on Central Avenue in Hot Springs told investigators Halterman stole the jeans in January and later swung his fist at the manager and brandished a broken bottle, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

In a pair of separate altercations at the jail after he was booked there, Halterman punched one deputy and punched and bit another, the affidavit said.

Halterman was sentenced to 12 years in prison on a robbery charge and six years a prison on four different counts of second-degree battery, the newspaper reported, noting the prison terms will run concurrently.

