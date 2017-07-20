COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

July 20 – July 22 and July 27-29

Church Yard Sale

JACKSONVILLE — St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2403 McArthur Drive, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Saturday and again July 27-29. The sale is sponsored by the church’s youth group. For more information, call the church at (501) 982-4891.

July 23

Palestine Baptist Church Homecoming

QUITMAN — Palestine Baptist Church, 389 Edgemont Road, will celebrate its 156 years of existence at the church’s homecoming. Brother Mike Martin will deliver the message at 11 a.m. A potluck lunch will be served at noon in the Fellowship Hall, followed by a special concert by Heavens Echoes at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at (501) 589-2860.

July 25

White County Business Expo

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 Business Expo in Harding University’s Ganus Activities Complex. The event is an opportunity for businesses to advertise their services and products, building relationships between the businesses and members of the community. The expo will open to the general public from noon to 4 p.m. Exhibitor-space reservation forms are available on the chamber’s website. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 268-2458.

ONGOING

Fulton County Fair Armband Tickets

SALEM — Advance armband tickets for carnival rides at the Fulton County Fair will be on sale until noon Wednesday. The fair, set for Monday through July 29, will bring back Johnson Brothers Amusements of El Dorado. Tickets are available at Shaver Plumbing and Hardware; FNBC Community Bank at the Salem and Mammoth Spring locations; the Bank of Salem at the Salem, Mammoth Spring and Viola locations; North Arkansas Electric Cooperative and Hill’s Auto Sales in Salem; Tri-County Farm and Ranch in Ash Flat; and the Fulton County Fair Office at the fairgrounds. Advance tickets are $15 and will be honored from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through July 29 for all rides. Armbands will be $20 at the fair.

SWOP Entries Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas artists are invited to submit work for the 2018 Small Works on Paper exhibition sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council. The 31st Small Works on Paper is a competitive visual-art exhibition showcasing artwork no larger than 18 by 24 inches by Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery featuring the artwork of Arkansas artists. Membership is free. The deadline for entries is Friday. Visit arkansasarts.org to submit work online, or call (501) 324-9767 to receive a form by mail. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 4. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Camp Awesome-Kid’s College

BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe will offer Camp Awesome-Kid’s College during July. The camp is designed to provide children with a fun and exciting range of unique opportunities to gain new knowledge, explore careers, develop new skills and boost self-confidence. Camp Awesome is recommended for second- through eighth-graders, and courses are offered on the Beebe, Searcy and Heber Springs campuses. For more information, including a complete schedule of classes, or to register, call (501) 362-1273, email daschueren@asub.edu or visit www.asub.edu.

Michael Church Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present Reconstructing Dreams, artwork by Michael Church, through Aug. 5 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Church experimented with collage and developed a process of finding old images, cutting them up, then reassembling the pieces into new scenes. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 882-4495.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Upcoming

American Legion Post 71 Meeting

CABOT — American Legion Post 71 in Cabot will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Post, 114 N. First St. A pre-meeting meal will begin at 6 p.m. All members and their spouses are welcome to attend, as well as veterans or their sons who are interested in joining. All ladies may join and/or attend the Auxiliary meeting, and daughters can join the Junior Auxiliary. There is also a Legion Riders Chapter for motorcycle riders. For more information, call The Post at (501) 203-5715 or come by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Basic Computer Class

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College will host a basic computer course from 9-11 a.m. July 27 through the school’s Continuing Education program. The course will be taught by Ken Barton, Ozarka College’s new information science technology program coordinator/faculty. The cost of the class is $25, or $20 for students ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register, call Ozarka College-Ash Flat at (870) 994.7273. For information on earning a degree in information science technology, contact Barton at the number above or ken.barton@ozarka.edu.

Vacation Bible School

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., invites all elementary school children to attend Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2. The school will feature prayer, songs, Bible stories, puppets, food, contests and the church mouse. For more information, call the church at (501) 982-5018.

Independence County Republican Committee Meeting

BATESVILLE— The Independence County Republican Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. Conduit for Action will discuss the recent Arkansas legislative session, focusing on major bills that came before the General Assembly, as well as provide information on the voting records of local state representatives and senators. Conduit for Action is an Arkansas nonprofit focused on educating on and advocating for the benefits of economic freedom, limited government and individual liberty. To learn more, visit www.conduitforaction.org.

Soil Health Day

NEWPORT — The 2017 Soil Health Day will take place Aug. 2 at The Depot. The schedule will include sign-in at 10:45 a.m., a rainfall simulator at 11 a.m., lunch and a speaker at 11:30 a.m., and a field visit and questions at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. To RSVP by Friday or for more information, call Melanie O’Tinger or Suzanne Teel at the Jackson County Conservation District at (870) 523-8986, ext. 3.

Charity Golf Tournament

BATESVILLE — The first Howard L. House Memorial Charity Golf Tournament will take place Aug. 5 and 6 at The Course at Eagle Mountain, 800 Gap Road. The two-day tournament will begin at 10 a.m. each day. The event will honor Howard L. House, one of the visionaries and founders of The Course at Eagle Mountain. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or entering a team in the tournament, call First Community Bank’s marketing department at (870) 612-3400.

Clothing Drive Challenge

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will sponsor the Clothing Drive Challenge to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Open Arms Shelter. All are invited to drop off new or gently worn clothing, coats, belts and shoes (infant through adult sizes) Aug. 12 at the Cabot Farmers Market in the parking lot of ReNew Community Church, 1122 S. Second St. Backpacks and suitcases will also be collected. For more information, call (501) 920-2122.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tickets are on sale for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser, set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Conference Center. The dinner and dance will feature beach food, a silent auction, a pay-as-you-go bar and live music by Lucky Draw. Tickets are $25, and 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. For more information, call

(501) 884-4440.

Marty Stuart Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Marty Stuart will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the large auditorium at Ozark Folk Center State Park. Tickets are reserved seating at $35 for premium seats and $25 for general reserved seats. To purchase tickets, call (870)-269-3851, and press No. 2.

Memorial Golf Classic

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Golf Classic, in memory of Lion Rick Meadows, on Sept. 11 at Cabot’s Rolling Hills Country Club on Mount Carmel Road/Arkansas 321. The four-person scramble will have a shot-gun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will provide vision-screenings, eye exams and the purchase of eyeglasses for schoolchildren and in-need adults. The entry deadline is Sept. 5, and entry forms are available at cabotlions@yahoo.com or by calling (501) 920-2122. Entry fees, $100 per person or $400 per team, include the green fee, a golf cart, two free mulligans, and a steak and baked-potato dinner. For more information, contact the Cabot Lions Club at (501) 920-2122.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.