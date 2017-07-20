Fast Forward

Heavy metal 1: The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is gearing up for an invasion. The fifth annual Vintage Military Vehicle Show is scheduled for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 29 on the museum grounds, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. There will also be food vendors on site. Admission is free. Call (501) 376-4602 or visit arkmilitaryheritage.com.

Heavy metal 2: Take a trip back to the heavy metal 1980s when the Guns N' Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour arrives at War Memorial Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive, Little Rock, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Tickets are $29-$225. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 07/20/2017