Man arrested on murder charge in death of Arkansas roommate ordered held without bail

A judge in Northwest Arkansas ordered Thursday that a man arrested in the death of his roommate be held without bail.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Mei Ka Sin, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of capital murder in the killing of 21-year-old Rwabuzisoni Daniel.

Daniel was found dead Monday in an apartment at 5235 Oak St. in Springdale, which is in Benton County, authorities said.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith had requested that Sin be held without bail. Chief public defender Jay Sexton, meanwhile, had sought a bond of no more than $100,000, according to the newspaper.

A formal charge had not been filed against Sin as of Thursday afternoon. His arraignment is set for Sept. 5.

