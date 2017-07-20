Woman charged in auto break-ins

A 20-year-old woman faces multiple felony charges related to a number of vehicle break-ins at Burns Park in North Little Rock, according to police reports.

Desare Dean of Little Rock was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of breaking or entering, according to arrest reports.

Dean, who was already an inmate at the Pulaski County jail, was taken on Wednesday to the North Little Rock Investigations Division, where she was questioned about the incidents, according to the arrest reports.

Police charged Dean in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in May and another break-in that occurred last week, according to the arrest reports.

In the first incident, officers were called on May 7 to Burns Park for a report of several vehicle break-ins, according to a report. Property had been taken from four vehicles, according to the report. Three of the vehicles had broken windows and multiple purses had been taken, police said.

Police were dispatched to Burns Park for the second incident last week, according to the report. The victim told police that someone broke a vehicle window and took a purse from under the seat, according to the report. The victim told police the purse had cash, a cellphone and credit cards.

Dean was charged with five counts of breaking or entering, according to two arrest reports. She was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

Warrant issued in park shooting

The Pulaski County sheriff's office has identified a suspect in a Tuesday evening shooting that injured one person at a park outside Little Rock.

In a Wednesday news release, authorities said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joe Kelly, 53, of Little Rock on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Deputies were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the shooting at a park in the 3800 block of Frazier Pike in College Station, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The victim, who was reportedly shot in the leg and the hand, was said to be in stable condition Tuesday night after being taken UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said.

Metro on 07/20/2017