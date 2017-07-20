Sonora woman, 35, jailed in fatal shots

A Sonora woman told police she shot Gary Dean Johnson, 63, of Hindsville because he wouldn't let her leave his camper trailer, according to a probable-cause report.

Candy Sue George, 35, was arrested at a Fayetteville sandwich shop the day after the June 26 homicide. She has yet to be formally charged in the case.

Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett said he's still waiting for the Arkansas State Police to complete its investigation of the case.

According to the preliminary probable-cause report from James Brett Pritchard, a special agent with the state police, George "confessed" to shooting Johnson.

George and Johnson had an argument and both agreed that she should go to her mother's house, according to the report. But then, when she tried to leave, Johnson pinned her down and sexually abused her, according to the report.

The second time she tried to leave, Johnson moved toward her.

"She picked up a gun and fired at Johnson," according to the report. "George thinks she missed him with that shot. Johnson came on towards George, and George fired again and Johnson went to the floor."

George left, going first to a Springdale motel and then to a Fayetteville motel.

George was in the Washington County jail on Wednesday with no bail set. The jail roster lists her with an address in the community of Sonora, east of Springdale. The preliminary probable-cause report listed her as living with Johnson.

