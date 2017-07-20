Springdale suspect arrested in slaying

SPRINGDALE -- A man wanted in connection with capital murder was arrested, according to police.

The U.S. Marshal's Service helped find and arrest Mei Ka Sin at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police news release.

Sin was wanted in connection with a shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments, 5323 N. Oak St., on Monday night. Sin was found less than a quarter-mile from the scene of the crime at 5325 N. Oak St.

Officers found Rwabuzisoni Daniel, 21, dead with gunshot wounds in one of the apartments, according to the release. Daniel and Sin were roommates, according to the release. No one else was injured.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, Lt. Jeff Taylor said.

The 18-building complex is in the northern section of Springdale in Benton County and is surrounded by Bethel Heights.

Sin is being held in the Benton County Jail, according to the release. A bail hearing is scheduled today in Benton County Circuit Court.

State Desk on 07/20/2017