Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Fire at Little Rock elementary school damages playground
This article was published today at 6:14 p.m. Updated today at 6:23 p.m.
PHOTO BY KALLY PATZ
A fire Friday evening at a Little Rock elementary school's playground damaged equipment.
A Little Rock Police Department helicopter called in the fire about 5:45 p.m., according to fire Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky. The blaze was extinguished about 15 minutes later.
Multiple agencies, including the Little Rock fire and police departments, were on the scene at Gibbs Magnet Elementary School at 1115 W. 16th St., as of 6:10 p.m.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing. No further information is available as of Friday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: Fire at Little Rock elementary school damages playground
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.