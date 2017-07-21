PHOTOS: Fire at Little Rock elementary school damages playground

A fire Friday evening at a Little Rock elementary school's playground damaged equipment.

A Little Rock Police Department helicopter called in the fire about 5:45 p.m., according to fire Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky. The blaze was extinguished about 15 minutes later.

Multiple agencies, including the Little Rock fire and police departments, were on the scene at Gibbs Magnet Elementary School at 1115 W. 16th St., as of 6:10 p.m.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. No further information is available as of Friday evening.