Motorist, pedestrian die in accidents
This article was published today at 2:18 a.m.
Two Northwest Arkansas men were killed in separate accidents on state roads Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.
A wreck in which the vehicle left an interstate, went into a ditch and overturned left a 76-year-old man dead, state police said.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. near Interstate 49's Exit 62, which leads to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville, according to a preliminary report.
A 2002 Ford F-150 pickup was headed north on the interstate when it traveled off the road's east side and hit a mobile electronic sign before traveling through a ditch and ending up on its passenger side on Futrall Drive, authorities said.
The driver, Alvin Winberry of Bentonville, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries, the report states. No other injuries were reported.
On Wednesday night, a pedestrian died after he was hit by a pickup while crossing a highway in Benton County, state police said.
A 2012 Ford F-350 was heading west on U.S. 71B in Rogers about 10:30 p.m., according to a state police report. Gregory Brandon, 45, of Rogers was crossing the highway and was fatally struck by the pickup, police said.
