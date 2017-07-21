Police: Arkansas woman found with meth, three children in back seat

An Arkansas woman was arrested after methamphetamine was found in her pickup during a traffic stop, authorities say, and her three children — ages 7, 8 and 9 — were reportedly with her at the time of her arrest.

According to a news release, Sgt. Jeremy Sharp of the Mississippi County sheriff's office stopped Jennifer Wilson on Baltimore Street in Manila on Wednesday because the light on the license plate of her Nissan Frontier was out. But as they talked, he noticed that she was sweating profusely.

In a synopsis of the arrest, Sharp said that Wilson refused to get out of the vehicle then refused to let him search it.

A K-9 later responded to the stop and alerted authorities that drugs were in the vehicle, giving them probable cause to search it, the release states.

The sheriff's office said Sharp found the bag of meth under a floorboard in a red gym bag. It was reportedly tucked inside a pack of Marlboro Black cigarettes and weighed less than 1 gram.

Wilson was jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Her children are now living with her brother, according to the sheriff's office.