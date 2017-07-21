White House aide Conway says probing Mueller staff is 'fair'

WASHINGTON — White House aide Kellyanne Conway says it's only fair to expose any potential conflicts of interest of investigators helping Robert Mueller examine Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

Conway tells Fox News' "Fox & Friends" that members of Mueller's team have contributed to Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in the past. She says: "It's relevant that people know what the motivations are. That is not an attack on the team. That is what's fair is fair."

This comes as Mueller's probe into Russia's election meddling appears likely to include some of the Trump family's business ties.

On Friday, Conway said Americans are interested in the financial details of Mueller's staff: "Let's at least have the transparency and accountability speak for itself."

