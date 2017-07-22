LR-area transit director to leave

Jarod Varner, executive director of Rock Region Metro, the transit system in Pulaski County, announced Friday that he will step down after four years in the post to take a job with a national transit contracting and management company.

Varner, 37, who said he will remain with his family in North Little Rock, also said he will continue to be active in central Arkansas transit issues, chiefly through a new nonprofit organization devoted to promoting transit, Arkansas for Modern Transportation. He will be one of the incorporators, Varner said.

"I look forward to doing anything I can to continue to support transit in central Arkansas," he told the agency's board at its monthly meeting.

The idea for the nonprofit grew out of an initiative to dedicate a one-fourth percentage point increase in the county sales tax to transit. Voters rejected the tax increase in the March 2016 primary.

Had the tax passed, the agency would have expanded regular bus service and put in limited bus rapid transit routes on high-traffic corridors in Little Rock. Bus rapid transit features larger buses with platform stops that foster development and has some portion of the roadway dedicated to the buses.

The agency draws most of its operating funds from its city and county partners, which Varner said limits what Rock Region can do to improve service. Of its $17.5 million operating budget for 2017, about $12.8 million comes from the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Maumelle and from Pulaski County. Of that total, Little Rock contributes the largest amount, or $8.8 million.

The failure of the dedicated transit tax was the only notable setback during Varner's tenure at the agency. Instead, it was filled with noteworthy advances.

Under Varner, the agency began the transition to a bus fleet powered using compressed natural gas rather than diesel, launched a new website and real-time arrival information system, made free Wi-Fi service available on its buses and streetcars, created a strategic planning committee, began a program to expand and improve bus-stop shelters, and began other initiatives.

The agency also modernized its brand. Until 2015, it was known as the Central Arkansas Transit Authority.

While transit authority board members expressed disappointment at Varner's departure, they said he will leave behind a strong agency.

"Jarod has provided tremendous service to central Arkansas during his tenure at Metro," said board chairman Allie Freeman of Little Rock. "With his leadership we have accomplished impressive progress, and the organization is well-positioned to continue improving the services we offer our communities.

"While Jarod will certainly be missed, we wish him and his family well in his new endeavors, and the board will ensure the necessary plans are put in place to ensure a smooth transition."

"Losing a dynamic and caring leader is always difficult for an organization, but the foundation Jarod has laid for future success is more than adequate to propel the agency forward as the board of directors begins a national search for the next CEO of Rock Region Metro," said board member Bentley Wallace of North Little Rock.

Another board member, Jimmy Moses of Little Rock, said he was at once surprised and saddened by Varner's departure, but told Varner he also was "extremely proud of what you brought to Rock Region and central Arkansas.

"We took a chance in some people's minds, but you were the right guy for us. That's what makes it hard to see that you're moving on."

Wallace said he was glad that Varner will continue to be active in central Arkansas transit issues.

"Jarod has been the leading voice for public transit advocacy in Arkansas and our hope is that in his new role he will continue to be engaged in efforts to expand funding for enhanced transit options in the metro region," he said.

Varner, a graduate of Harding University in Searcy, was vice president of transit operations for the Denton County Transportation Authority in Lewisville, Texas, when he was tapped in 2013 for the top post at Rock Region at a yearly salary of $120,000. He now draws $140,000 annually.

He replaced Betty Wineland, who became executive director in August 2007 and later retired after 25 years at the agency.

Varner said he is becoming a regional vice president at First Transit, which contracts primarily with municipalities to run their transit systems.

The company is based in Cincinnati. It operates in 242 locations and carries 300 million passengers annually in 39 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and four provinces in Canada, according to the company's website.

Varner said his last day will be Aug. 18.

He called the decision to leave "incredibly difficult."

"It's been an absolutely amazing four years," he told the board. "I feel like with the team we have, the staff, we have accomplished about a decade of work here in the last four years. The staff is absolutely exceptional. It's been a privilege and honor to serve along side this team."

