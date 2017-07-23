4 people charged in fatal shooting

TEXARKANA -- Criminal charges have been filed against two men, a woman and a youth in a fatal drive-by shooting in Ashdown.

The charges -- accomplice to second-degree murder, first-degree battery and unauthorized discharge of a firearm from a vehicle -- have been filed against Joshua King, 20; Brady Winship, 19; Tenescha Wilkerson, 18; and a minor, all of Sevier County.

The suspects are accused of fatally shooting Desmond Smith, 19, and wounding Samari Covington, 19, both of Ashdown.

The shooting is considered gang-related, Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Chesshir said. An affidavit providing more details on the arrests is expected to be filed with the Little River County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

A 911 call about the shooting on Washington Street in Ashdown was made about 1 a.m. July 16.

"According to initial reports, several persons in a red Dodge Charger came by a Washington Street house looking for one of the residents. They were told to leave by a relative who suspected they were there to fight," Police Chief Mark Ardwin said.

Smith and Covington went outside, and multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, striking both men and two parked cars, police said. The Charger then drove away.

A witness named one of the car's occupants, police said.

Officers recovered several 9mm shell casings at the scene and notified law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

The car was stopped by Sevier County sheriff's deputies and a De Queen police officer several hours later near De Queen, Ardwin said.

The four occupants of the car were taken into custody without incident, he said.

King is being housed in the Little River County jail, while Winship and Wilkerson remain in custody in the Sevier County jail. The youth is being held in the White River Juvenile Detention Center near Batesville.

