Arkansans Across the Minors

JONATHAN DAVIS (AA Blue Jays/UCA/Camden) broke out of his recent struggles, going 11 for 32 (.344) with 2 home runs, 8 runs scored and 5 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Davis had a four-game stretch from July 16 to Wednesday in which he had 2 hits in each game. He went 2 for 4, including a 2-run home run and a double, with 2 RBI and a run scored Wednesday as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Reading Fightin' Phils (AA Phillies) 6-3.

TY TICE (R Blue Jays/UCA/Prairie Grove) picked up his fifth save of the season and his first professional victory in his past two appearances for the Bluefield Blue Jays. The victory came Friday in the Blue Jays' 8-5 victory over the Elizabethton Twins (R Twins), in which Tice allowed 2 hits with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk over 2 innings. The save came Wednesday in an 8-5 victory over the Kingsport Mets (R Mets). Tice faced 4 batters, getting a strikeout and a groundout in his only inning of work and throwing 8 of his 14 pitches for strikes. Tice has a 1-0 record and is 5 for 5 in save opportunities with an 0.61 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting .137 against him.

TREY KILLIAN (High-A Rockies/Arkansas Razorbacks/Mountain Home) continues to struggle for the Lancaster JetHawks, losing each of his past 5 starts to fall below .500 for the season. His latest loss came Tuesday in a 10-2 loss to the Visalia Rawhide (High-A Diamondbacks), in which he allowed 5 earned runs on 10 hits, including a home run, with 2 walks, 2 strikeouts and a wild pitch. Killian is now 6-7 on the season with a 7.54 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting .318 against him.

CONNOR REED (independent/Ouachita Baptist) took an ugly loss July 16 as the Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League lost to the Joliet Slammers 9-6. Reed went 4⅔ innings, allowing 9 earned runs on 13 hits with 2 walks, 2 wild pitches and 4 strikeouts. He has a 2-6 record this season and a 5.45 ERA.

News and notes

• Outfielder David Harris (Southern Arkansas) is taking advantage of a fresh start this season with the Schaumburg Boomers of the independent Frontier League.

Harris, who is batting .367 with 9 home runs and 46 RBI in 46 games for the Boomers, represented the East Division last week at the Frontier League's All-Star Game in Joliet, Ill. Despite going 0 for 5 with 2 strikeouts, Harris said he enjoyed the experience.

"My family was there, so it was pretty cool for everyone to watch," Harris said.

Harris is in his first season with the Boomers after playing last season for the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays in the Toronto organization. He was suspended for 76 games for performance-enhancing drug use, which he said he used as a learning experience.

"I haven't focused on it," Harris said. "I made a mistake, but I became a better person for going through it."

The turnaround can be seen on the field. Harris has gone 16 for 41 (.390) with 6 RBI and 10 runs scored in his past 10 games, including a 4-for-5 performance Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Florence Freedom.

Harris said he's gained a new perspective on baseball and life in general.

"Just understanding that the game can be taken from you at any time. Nothing is promised to anyone," Harris said. "I just try to take things one step, one pitch, one moment at a time."

• Third baseman Brian Anderson (Razorbacks) was promoted to Class AAA New Orleans from Class AA Jacksonville, Fla., by the Miami Marlins organization July 15. The promotion has suited Anderson, who has gone 7 for 20 (.350) with 2 home runs, 2 runs scored and 6 RBI in his first 6 games with the Baby Cakes through Thursday. He went 2 for 4, including a home run, in his first game with New Orleans on July 16 in a 4-2 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA Dodgers).

• First baseman Dominic Ficociello (Razorbacks) was promoted to Class AAA Toledo, Ohio, from Class AA Erie, Pa., by the Detroit Tigers organization Wednesday. Ficociello, who is batting .306 this season with 7 home runs and 39 RBI, walked in his only plate appearance in his Toledo debut Thursday as the Mud Hens beat the Rochester Red Wings (AAA Twins) 6-3.

• Pitcher Griffin Glaude (UCA/Lyon/Beebe) was promoted to Class AAA Buffalo from Class A Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, only to be sent back to Lansing on Friday. Glaude took the loss in his only appearance for the Bisons in a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Clippers (AAA Indians). He faced 4 batters in two-thirds of an inning, allowing a hit and an unearned run when Daniel Robertson scored as Josh Wilson reached on a throwing error by shortstop Gregorio Petit.

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday*;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;.316;66;215;25;68;7;0;1;26;7

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AAA Marlins, New Orleans;.257;93;331;55;85;14;3;16;61;1

Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;.250;46;156;20;39;8;1;1;18;1

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.226;72;266;28;60;8;0;1;20;16

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.281;55;171;20;48;7;0;2;17;1

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.254;88;299;53;76;15;2;8;36;15

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.239;77;280;34;67;14;1;4;34;4

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.269;65;216;34;58;10;0;1;27;11

Brett Eibner*;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City;.228;36;114;18;26;4;1;4;14;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AAA Tigers, Toledo, Ohio;.306;91;330;53;101;21;2;7;39;10

Craig Gentry;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.248;30;121;12;30;6;2;1;15;3

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.295;62;224;32;66;11;1;7;39;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.367;46;177;38;65;12;1;9;46;7

Matty Johnson;ATU/Wat. Chapel;OF;independent, Lincoln, Neb.;245;29;106;14;26;4;1;2;10;6

Cameron Knight;UALR;C;R Cardinals, Johnson City, Tenn.;.200;8;25;3;5;1;0;0;2;0

Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;.255;50;165;16;42;13;0;2;21;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;..303;20;76;17;23;4;0;4;10;1

Ryan Scott*;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.245;73;273;39;67;14;3;7;46;7

Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo.;.322;22;87;20;28;7;1;6;19;1

Tyler Spoon;UA/Fort Smith;C;High-A Red Sox, Salem, Va.;.273;35;128;18;35;7;2;2;19;1

Geraldo Valentin;SAU;IF;independent, Cleburne, Texas;.249;59;225;15;56;12;0;2;36;2

Bobby Wernes;Arkansas;3B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.288;29;104;18;30;9;0;5;18;0

Blake Wiggins;Pul. Academy;3B;R Reds, Goodyear, Ariz.;.267;12;45;5;12;3;0;0;4;0

Andy Wilkins;Arkansas;1B;AA Twins, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.245;28;110;15;27;12;0;5;24;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Josh Alberius;UA/LR Christian;Short-A Marlins, Batavia, N.Y.;2-1;8.68;6;0;0;9.1;15;4;7

Barrett Astin*;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;2-2;6.68;15;2;0;32.1;45;19;34

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;1-3;3.15;25;3;1;45.2;50;11;33

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;8-5;2.63;18;18;0;99.1;75;39;108

Mike Bolsinger#;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;3-2;1.60;9;5;0;33.2;31;4;26

Andres Caceres;Arkansas State;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;4-3;5.21;9;7;0;39.2;30;33;47

Cannon Chadwick;Arkansas;short-A Mets, Brooklyn, N.Y.;0-0;0.00;6;0;1;10.1;8;4;14

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;1-4;8.48;13;0;2;28.2;36;16;28

Dillon Drabble;Texarkana;R Royals, Surprise, Ariz.;0-0;2.61;5;3;0;10.1;9;5;4

Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;2-3;4.22;25;0;2;42.2;44;26;25

Gray Fenter;W. Memphis;R Orioles, Sarasota, Fla.;0-0;7.71;4;4;0;7.0;6;5;4

Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;4-3;4.17;18;0;0;36.2;35;14;36

Chris Hunt;HSU/Greenwood;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;2.70;6;0;0;6.2;6;1;6

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;2-1;2.86;29;0;3;34.2;23;19;39

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;6-7;7.54;20;20;0;105.0;141;36;92

Jacob Lee;ASU/Jonesboro;AA Indians, Akron, Ohio;0-1;4.38;9;0;0;12.1;11;10;5

Cory Malcom;UALR;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;2.70;4;0;0;3.1;6;1;3

Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;1-1;4.02;22;0;1;31.1;23;25;33

David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;3-0;5.17;23;0;0;55.2;71;16;44

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;2-6;5.45;11;11;0;64.1;76;17;54

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;4-11;5.69;19;15;0;80.2;87;60;45

Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;3-3;4.56;13;5;1;51.1;48;21;43

Ryne Stanek;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;1.35;28;0;6;33.1;20;14;45

Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;short-A Yankees, Staten Island, N.Y.;0-0;1.80;4;4;0;10.0;10;3;10

Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;2-2;2.91;17;0;2;24.2;30;11;28

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;1-1;3.14;13;0;2;14.1;13;7;22

Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;R Blue Jays, Bluefield, W.Va.;1-0;0.61;11;0;5;14.2;7;5;17

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;8.42;24;0;0;25.2;31;27;21

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;6-1;4.86;35;0;0;33.1;37;18;34

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;7-5;5.19;19;18;0;102.1;108;36;91

Daniel Wright;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;4-6;7.60;12;12;0;55.2;70;27;32

Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;R Royals, Burlington, N.C.;0-0;2.70;7;0;2;13.1;13;6;25

