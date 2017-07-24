1 Arkansas city prepares to celebrate 200th anniversary

FORT SMITH — Officials in a western Arkansas city are finalizing events for the town's 200th anniversary next year.

Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders told The Times Record that the city's yearlong bicentennial celebration is separated into four sections: arts and culture from January to March, western heritage from April to July, homecoming from July to September and future Fort Smith from October to December.

The celebration is scheduled to begin Dec. 25 with a re-enactment of Major William Bradford landing at Belle Pointe with his troops.

Other events include a play produced by Fort Smith Public School District students, a Fort Smith Symphony performance and an event promoting the cultures of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole tribes.

Sanders said residents are encouraged to initiate their own event ideas.