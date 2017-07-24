Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 24, 2017, 3:18 a.m.

By Arkansas Online

3 men shot, injured outside gas station

Little Rock police say three men were shot early Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to 7200 W. 12th St. at 3:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting outside a Valero gas station.

When they arrived, they found Caleb Turner, Carlos Henson and Bobby Mims on the ground with gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.

Witnesses told officers there had been an altercation between the victims and another man, who reportedly fired shots from a gray Ford F-150 as he drove away.

Police said the three victims, who are each 30 years old, were taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Lt. Steve McClanahan said police have a person of interest, though they are not releasing his name at this time.

