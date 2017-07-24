Man arrested after store holdup, flight

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville police arrested a homeless man in an armed robbery Sunday morning, according to a police report.

Zackary Howard, 30, approached the clerk of the E-Z Mart at 4026 W. Wedington Drive about 4 a.m., pulled a pocket knife and told the clerk he knew why Howard was there, according to the preliminary report. The clerk gave Howard $60 to $70 in a bag, and Howard left the store, according to the report.

Howard, who was driving a black Ford Explorer, was pulled over by officers near West Sycamore Street and Garland Avenue. Howard exited the vehicle and began to back up, but he then jumped back into the vehicle and drove away. He stopped the Explorer on Easy Avenue and fled on foot, police said.

Officers later arrested Howard, who was being held Sunday at the Washington County jail.

Metro on 07/24/2017