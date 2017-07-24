Kicked in leg by would-be robber in west Little Rock, man on crutches tells police

A stranger tried to rob an Arkansas man on crutches and kicked him in the leg early Monday in west Little Rock, police said.

Officers spoke with a 45-year-old Malvern man who said someone tried to rob him while he was in the 10700 block of West Markham Street around 12:15 a.m., according to a police report.

The victim, who is on crutches from a previous motorcycle accident, said a person approached him and tried to pry away his backpack, the report said.

The assailant reportedly kicked the 45-year-old in the leg but did not manage to get the backpack.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, police said.

The would-be robber was described by the victim as a Hispanic male who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and wore blue jean shorts.